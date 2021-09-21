$2 million will fund new trails, park projects in southwest IL. Here’s what’s coming.

Sixteen public parks, trails and recreation facilities in Madison and St. Clair County will receive portions of $2 million worth of grant funding for improvements and new developments in 2022.

The Metro East Park and Recreation District announced the Park and Trail grants Monday. They will be spread between 16 projects within the two counties. The district has been accepting applications since July.

Projects can receive up to $100,00 in grant funding for park projects and up to $300,000 for trail projects.

Here’s which projects received funding and for how much:

Belleville, East End Park Improvements: $29,000 toward removal and replacement of the existing playground equipment and surfacing at the park.

$29,000 toward removal and replacement of the existing playground equipment and surfacing at the park. Cahokia Heights, Splash Pad Improvements: $43,500 toward rehabilitation of existing restrooms, locker rooms, and shower facilities adjacent to the new Cahokia Park Splash Pad. Includes installation of new showers, toilets, dressing rooms, sinks, lockers, exhaust fans, lighting, and soap dispensers.

$43,500 toward rehabilitation of existing restrooms, locker rooms, and shower facilities adjacent to the new Cahokia Park Splash Pad. Includes installation of new showers, toilets, dressing rooms, sinks, lockers, exhaust fans, lighting, and soap dispensers. Edwardsville, IL-159 Trail Development: $237,490 toward construction of a 0.52-mile, 10-foot wide concrete trail along Illinois 159, extending from the MCT Goshen Trail to a city-maintained trail on Magnolia Street.

$237,490 toward construction of a 0.52-mile, 10-foot wide concrete trail along Illinois 159, extending from the MCT Goshen Trail to a city-maintained trail on Magnolia Street. Godfrey, Phase 3 of Fred E. Widman Trail Development: $300,000 toward construction of a 1-mile, 10-foot wide asphalt trail segment from the intersection of Benson Lane and Boy Scout Lane and continuing east to Pierce Lane.

$300,000 toward construction of a 1-mile, 10-foot wide asphalt trail segment from the intersection of Benson Lane and Boy Scout Lane and continuing east to Pierce Lane. Mascoutah, L&N Railway Trail & Trailhead Development: $64,415 toward construction of a 1.03-mile, 10-foot wide asphalt surface trail from Brickyard Road and continuing east along an abandoned railroad corridor to the intersection of L&N Avenue and Illinois 4. Also includes the construction of a trailhead with a parking lot, bench, kiosk, and detention pond.

$64,415 toward construction of a 1.03-mile, 10-foot wide asphalt surface trail from Brickyard Road and continuing east along an abandoned railroad corridor to the intersection of L&N Avenue and Illinois 4. Also includes the construction of a trailhead with a parking lot, bench, kiosk, and detention pond. Madison County Transit District, MCT School House Trail Development: $300,000 toward construction of a .2-mile, 10-foot wide pedestrian tunnel under Illinois 157, south of the Illinois 157 and Horseshoe Lake Road intersection along the MCT Schoolhouse Trail. Also includes interior LED lighting and infrastructure for future security cameras.

$300,000 toward construction of a .2-mile, 10-foot wide pedestrian tunnel under Illinois 157, south of the Illinois 157 and Horseshoe Lake Road intersection along the MCT Schoolhouse Trail. Also includes interior LED lighting and infrastructure for future security cameras. Millstadt, Tuffy Field Lighting Improvement: $44,374 toward the installation of outfield lighting at Tuffy Field in Millstadt Village Park.

$44,374 toward the installation of outfield lighting at Tuffy Field in Millstadt Village Park. O’Fallon, Ogles Creek Trail Development: $300,000 toward acquisition and development of a 0.87-mile, 10-foot wide shared-use path starting at Milburn School Road and continuing northeast along Ogles Creek, to Timber Ridge Trace.

$300,000 toward acquisition and development of a 0.87-mile, 10-foot wide shared-use path starting at Milburn School Road and continuing northeast along Ogles Creek, to Timber Ridge Trace. St. Clair County Transit District, Old Collinsville Road Trail Development: $300,000 toward construction of a 1-mile, 10-foot-wide asphalt shared-use path along the west right-of-way of Old Collinsville Road, from Frank Scott Parkway to Ashland Avenue.

$300,000 toward construction of a 1-mile, 10-foot-wide asphalt shared-use path along the west right-of-way of Old Collinsville Road, from Frank Scott Parkway to Ashland Avenue. St. Clair County Township, Centennial Park Kid’s Area Improvement: $29,815 toward the installation of new nature-themed children’s play area at Centennial Park.

$29,815 toward the installation of new nature-themed children’s play area at Centennial Park. St. Jacob Park District, Loop Project: $21,026 toward improvements to St. Jacob Park, including installation of paved accessways to ball fields, restrooms, and handicap parking.

$21,026 toward improvements to St. Jacob Park, including installation of paved accessways to ball fields, restrooms, and handicap parking. Sugar Loaf Township, Park North Development: $27,024 toward the development of Park North. Includes the construction of a 0.323-mile crushed limestone walking path, installation of four prefabricated bridges, a 15-space parking lot, two handicap accessible parking areas, a new playground, two benches and signage.

Swansea, Shranz Memorial Park Improvements: $69,390 toward improvements to Shranz Memorial Park to include an expansion of the fenced playground area; construction of a 0.44-mile, 10-foot-wide path starting at Huntwood Drive and heading south along the east side of Honeysuckle Lane to the park; widening of the existing walking path; and the addition of a covered picnic table, bike racks, and landscaping.

Wood River Township, Kutter Park Pickleball Courts: $33,864 toward converting two existing tennis courts at Kutter Park into six pickleball courts.

Wood River, Emerick Sports Complex Base Ball Field Renovation: $100,000 toward the renovation of the complex’s largest baseball field.

Worden, Recreation Center: $100,000 toward rehabilitation and conversion of the existing Worden School Gymnasium into an indoor multi-purpose recreation center.

To view details on the projects, visit www.meprd.org/projects.html.