$2 million will fund new trails, park projects in southwest IL. Here’s what’s coming.

Sixteen public parks, trails and recreation facilities in Madison and St. Clair County will receive portions of $2 million worth of grant funding for improvements and new developments in 2022.

The Metro East Park and Recreation District announced the Park and Trail grants Monday. They will be spread between 16 projects within the two counties. The district has been accepting applications since July.

Projects can receive up to $100,00 in grant funding for park projects and up to $300,000 for trail projects.

Here’s which projects received funding and for how much:

To view details on the projects, visit www.meprd.org/projects.html.

