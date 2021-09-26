Metro-East News
Did your city close down its recycling center? Here’s where you can take your recyclables
Some communities in St. Clair County have closed their recycling centers because non-recyclable garbage constantly contaminated collection bins.
This was an onging problem in Freeburg that only worsened when Smithton shuttered its recycling center in April because its residents couldn’t follow rules.
Other cities like Belleville, Collinsville, Dupo, Millstadt, New Athens, O’Fallon, and Swansea offers its residents curbside recycling through Waste Management.
But without recycling centers in close proximity, residents in other municipalities are searching for nearby locations to recycle their items.
Here’s where you can recycle in St. Clair County:
American Recycling
110 Iowa Ave, Belleville, Ill.
(618) 235-0100
Belleville Recycling
501 Hecker St., Belleville, Ill.
(618) 233-2425
Top Metal Buyers
808 Walnut Ave, East St. Louis, Ill.
(314) 421-2721
Millstadt Township
18 East Harrison St., Millstadt, Ill.
(618) 476-1514
New Athens Village Hall
905 Spotsylvania St., New Athens, Ill.
(618) 475-2144
According to Waste Management, there are three rules to recycling the right way:
- Recycle clean bottles, cans, paper and cardboard.
Keep food and liquid out of your recycling.
No loose plastic bags and no bagged recyclables.
It is important to know how to recycle to avoid contaminating recycling bins, Waste Management warns. Items like plastic bottles, empty aluminum cans, paper, and flattened cardboard are perfect for recycling.
Comments