Did your city close down its recycling center? Here’s where you can take your recyclables

Trash overflows collection bins at the village of Freeburg recycling center. The center was forced to close due to a chronic infiltration of illegally dumped garbage. Provided

Some communities in St. Clair County have closed their recycling centers because non-recyclable garbage constantly contaminated collection bins.

This was an onging problem in Freeburg that only worsened when Smithton shuttered its recycling center in April because its residents couldn’t follow rules.

Other cities like Belleville, Collinsville, Dupo, Millstadt, New Athens, O’Fallon, and Swansea offers its residents curbside recycling through Waste Management.

But without recycling centers in close proximity, residents in other municipalities are searching for nearby locations to recycle their items.

Here’s where you can recycle in St. Clair County:

American Recycling

110 Iowa Ave, Belleville, Ill.

(618) 235-0100

Belleville Recycling

501 Hecker St., Belleville, Ill.

(618) 233-2425

Top Metal Buyers

808 Walnut Ave, East St. Louis, Ill.

(314) 421-2721

Millstadt Township

18 East Harrison St., Millstadt, Ill.

(618) 476-1514

New Athens Village Hall

905 Spotsylvania St., New Athens, Ill.

(618) 475-2144

According to Waste Management, there are three rules to recycling the right way:

Recycle clean bottles, cans, paper and cardboard.

Keep food and liquid out of your recycling.

No loose plastic bags and no bagged recyclables.

It is important to know how to recycle to avoid contaminating recycling bins, Waste Management warns. Items like plastic bottles, empty aluminum cans, paper, and flattened cardboard are perfect for recycling.