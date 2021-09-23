Here’s a copy of lawsuit filed after the death of a Waterloo man at Lake of the Ozarks

Provided

Sean Jouglard died in a boating accident on the Lake of the Ozarks on August 8. His parents, Elizabeth and Philip Jouglard, of Waterloo, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against their son’s friends, whom they allege were negligent in the incident.

Below is the complaint, which was filed in a Camden County, Missouri Circuit Court.

This story was originally published September 23, 2021 12:08 PM.