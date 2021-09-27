Salaries and wages of Cahokia School District employees added to Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Cahokia School District employees for 2020 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2020, the latest figures available, was Superintendent Arnett Harvey, who was paid $203,061, according to records provided to the BND from the school district through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Harvey has served as superintendent since 2019. Before being named to that post, he worked as the district’s chief financial officer for roughly 25 years.

Deputy Superintendent of Instruction Tanya Mitchell was the second-highest paid at $200,500, the records show.

Director of Special Education Vicki Breckel was the third-highest earner at $121,946 in 2020, the records show.

The fourth-highest earner was Cahokia High School Head Principal Valeska Hill at $115,681. The fifth-highest was Director of Non-Certified Personnel Stephanie Scurlark-Belt, who earned $115,492.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests and public filings. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.