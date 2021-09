Metro-East News The 2021 Belleville, Illinois mural project has started, September 24-26 September 24, 2021 10:42 PM

The 2021 Belleville, Illinois Mural project is underway with four new murals being painted along West Main Street in downtown the weekend of Sept. 24-26. Artist will be at 129, 415, 510, and 825 W. Main Street.