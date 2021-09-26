Tractor-trailer crashes into Illinois State Police vehicle stopped along Interstate 70

An Illinois State Police trooper was inside this vehicle when a tractor-trailer crashed into it about 6 a.m. Sunday in Fayette County. He had stopped to help a motorist along Interstate 70. Illinois State Police

A tractor-trailer hit an Illinois State Police vehicle that was stopped along Interstate 70 near St. Elmo in Fayette County early Sunday morning.

The truck was traveling east when it veered into the right shoulder, according to a post on the Illinois State Police District 12 Facebook page. The front end struck the rear driver’s side of the police vehicle.

“(A trooper was) inside of a fully marked squad car with the emergency lights activated, assisting a stopped motorist,” the post read.

The trooper, who wasn’t identified, reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated at a local hospital and released.

The truck driver, Pedro Espinoza, 58, of Sunland, California, and his passenger also were transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Espinoza was charged with violating Scott’s Law, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage.

Scott’s Law, also known as the “Move Over Law,” mandates that drivers change lanes, if possible, reduce speed and use caution when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped along a roadway.

“A person who violates Scott’s Law commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense,” the Facebook post said.

“If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.”

The crash in Fayette County occurred about 6 a.m. Sunday.

Some 19 Illinois State Police squad vehicles have been hit in crashes that involved Scott’s Law violations this year, according to the Facebook post. That resulted in 12 troopers sustaining injuries.

“I’m very proud of District 12 Troopers and all ISP Troopers working throughout the state risking their lives to keep our roadways safe,” District 12 Commander Lt. Kerry Sutton said.

“These crashes are completely preventable, and I am asking the public to avoid putting the lives of others at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel; always move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road.”