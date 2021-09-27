Metro-East News

Southwest Illinois woman killed in vehicle crash in St. Charles County

An Alton woman is dead after her vehicle collided with a tree in St. Charles County Sunday night.

The vehicle crash happened at about 6:50 p.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 67, north of Richard Drive. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Shelly M. Connor, 55.

According to a crash report from MSHP, Connor was driving a 2014 Toyota Highlander with a teenage passenger northbound on U.S. Highway 67 when her vehicle veered off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Connor was transported to St. Louis University Hospital where she later died. The 15-year-old female passenger was transported to St. Louis Children’s Hospital where she was treated for her injuries. Her condition is not available.

Connor and the passenger were both wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the report stated.

