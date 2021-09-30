Salaries and wages of Highland employees added to BND Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Highland employees for 2020 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2020, the latest figures available, was retired City Manager Mark Latham, who was paid $174,306 in 2020, according to records provided to the BND from the city through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Latham retired from his post in November 2020. He was originally named to the position in 2005. The city’s then Police Chief Chris Conrad was named to replace Latham shortly after his retirement was announced.

Now retired Police Sgt. Carl Schlarmann was the second-highest earner, bringing in $121,548 in his final year of service with the city, the records show.

Schlarmann served as a law enforcement officer for 25 years before his retirement in November 2020.

Fire Department captain and EMT paramedic Bradley Menz was third on the list with a salary of $120,990.

The fourth-highest earner in 2020 was newly appointed City Manager Chris Conrad at $118,700. The fifth-highest earner was Director of Technology and Innovation Angela Imming, who earned $117,536.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests and public filings. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.