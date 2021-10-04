Salaries and wages of Alton School District employees added to BND Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Alton School District employees for 2020 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2020, the latest figures available, was retired Superintendent Mark Cappel, who was paid $181,318 according to records provided to the BND from the school district through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Assistant Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner was the second-highest earner employed by the district, bringing in $130.431, the records show. Baumgartner was named to replaced Cappel in 2019 as the district’s superintendent.

Alton High School Principal Michael Bellm was third on the list with a salary of $124,543.

The fourth-highest earner at the school district was Director of Finance Mary Schell who earned $120,422 in 2020. The fifth-highest earner was Alton Middle School Principal Cynthia Inman who was paid $117,638.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests and public filings. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.