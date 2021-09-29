Metro-East News

Read the wrongful death lawsuit filed against Amtrak by Fairview Heights widow

Zach Schneider, 28, was among the three people killed when an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Montana over the weekend.
A Fairview Heights woman whose husband died when an Amtrak train the pair were traveling in derailed last weekend is suing the company, calling her husband’s death a “preventable tragedy.”

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed in Chicago Tuesday on behalf of Rebecca Schneider and her husband Zach by a Philadelphia-based law firm, according to court records. Zach was killed when the Amtrak train derailed while traveling through Montana. Rebecca was injured in the crash.

Read the lawsuit here:

