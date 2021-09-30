Belleville man struck and killed by a car while walking his dog

A Belleville man was hit by a car and killed while walking his dog Wednesday evening, Shiloh police say.

James J. Bentivoglio, 66, was walking in the 1300 block of Hartman Lane at approximately 8:45 p.m. when he and the dog were hit, according to a release from the police department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a St. Clair County coroner. The dog succumbed to its injuries as well, the released said.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Kia Spectra passenger car was traveling north bound on Hartman Lane and struck Bentivoglio and his dog after coming over the hill crest north of Raven Oak Drive.

The driver of the Kia Spectra has been fully cooperative with the ongoing investigation, the Shiloh Police Department said.

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There is no current indication that alcohol, drugs, or cell phone usage were a factor, though a toxicology will be part of the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information related to this accident is encouraged to contact the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 10:57 AM.