Collinsville police still investigating motorcycle death of former Kahok athlete

The Collinsville Police Department has released few details about a fatal motorcycle crash that took the life of a former high school athlete.

Malcolm Eugene Burns 20, of Collinsville was fatally wounded while riding his motorcycle at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Collinsville Police Major Brett Boerm confirmed. A police department reconstruction team is still trying to piece together exactly what caused the crash four days after it occurred, Boerm said.

“Speed was the cause of the crash,” he said.

Boerm said another vehicle was involved, but declined to say how or to provide the name of its driver. He said Burns’ death was not the result of a hit-and-run.

There have been no charges or tickets issued, according to Boerm, who declined to provide further details pending the ongoing investigation.

Burns graduated from Collinsville High School in 2019, where he excelled in football as a wide receiver. He also was a member of the track team where he participated as a high jumper and sprinter.

He is survived by his parents, Don and Tammie Burns of Collinsville, in addition to a brother and three sisters, according to his obituary.

A funeral will be held at Revive Church, 1105 Beltline Road, Collinsville, on Oct. 9. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a celebration of his life at noon with Pastor Myles Holmes officiating.

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 11:07 AM.