Metro-East News
Body found near Monroe County riverbank is identified
Illinois State Police are still investigating what caused of death of a man found found floating in the Mississippi River on Friday.
But the Monroe County coroner’s office confirmed the man’s identity Monday.
Caleb M. Moriarity, 36, was spotted by a fisherman, who notified the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at about 9:43 a.m. Friday.
Because of the low water levels, deputies needed an off-road utility vehicle to access the riverbank where they found Moriarity’s body floating where the fisherman reported seeing it near Levee and Mitchie Road west of Maeystown.
The Monroe County coroner and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit were contacted to assist in the investigation.
Police said Moriarity was homeless. He previously lived in St. Louis and Indiana.
No other information has been made available, pending the ongoing investigation.
This story was originally published October 4, 2021 2:18 PM.
