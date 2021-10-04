Metro-East News

Drivers who use the Poplar Street Bridge should expect more delays this week. Here’s why

A portion of the highway stretching from Poplar Street Bridge to the I-55/64 split will close for several days this week.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday the left northbound lane of Interstate 55/64 from the Poplar Street Bridge to the I-55/64 split will close from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Oct. 5 through Oct. 8.

All entrance and exit ramps will remain open during construction.

The lane closure is needed while bridge deck repairs are made on Poplar Street Bridge, according to IDOT.

IDOT is urging motorists to allow extra time for trips through this area and says drivers should expect delays.

