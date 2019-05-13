Lindenwood Belleville quadruples enrollment in 2004

Lindenwood University Belleville news surprises many students Lindenwood University announced that it would be consolidating daytime undergraduate academic programs from its Belleville campus to St. Charles, Missouri, surprising many students and athletes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lindenwood University announced that it would be consolidating daytime undergraduate academic programs from its Belleville campus to St. Charles, Missouri, surprising many students and athletes.

This story was originally published in the News-Democrat on November 17, 2004. It is being rerun in the wake of news that daytime programs at the Belleville, Illinois, campus will be moved to the St. Charles, MO, campus starting with the 2020-2021 academic year:

Attendance at Lindenwood University’s West Main Street campus has nearly quadrupled in the past year, school officials announced Tuesday.

Lindenwood enrolled 2,218 students at the Belleville campus in 2004. It had 595 students in 2003, said Larry Doyle, Lindenwood’s director of outreach programs.

“We’ve offered a new choice for Belleville,” he said. “The community has welcomed us with open arms.”

Doyle said he expected another boost in enrollment in 2005 because the Illinois Board of Higher Education in October approved Lindenwood’s plans to offer criminal justice and professional and school counseling degrees. The new classes are expected to debut in January.

“We are going to start off with eight courses,” Doyle said. “They are geared for graduates of Southwestern Illinois College, or students who have completed two years of college.”

Doyle said the number of classes will be expanded as needed.

Ward 4 Alderman Randy Hoercher said he was surprised by the figures. He hopes the news will lead to other developments around the school.

“I knew that their enrollment was up, but I didn’t know it was up that much,” Hoercher said. “We sure hope that it will lead to other things like book stores and coffee shops. That area could sure use some new business.

“If we could get some businesses to start thriving around that school, it would be fantastic,” Hoercher said. “To turn what could have become a dead spot or a black hole to a thriving area is just wonderful.”

Lindenwood will hold an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Belleville campus for those interested in the new degree programs or others in Lindenwood’s accelerated adult program. Doyle said visitors also can get information about registering for daytime classes, which begin Jan. 23.

