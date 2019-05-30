Belleville Museum Day schedule

Mary Harris, aka Mother Jones, (1839-1930) in a parade that travelled from Springfield, Ill., through Belleville and on to points in southern Illinois. Provided

The sixth annual Belleville Museum Day takes place Saturday and will include demonstrations and exhibits at various locations. The event, held the first Saturday in June, will provide an educational, family-friendly day of fun. The event is free and open to the public and presented by Belleville Historical Society, Belleville Historic Preservation Commission, Gustave Koerner House, Labor & Industry Museum, and St. Clair County Historical Society

Belleville Museum Open House Day – June 1, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sites and Schedules for Open House Day





Belleville Historical Society – Garfield Street Saloon, 633 E. Garfield St.

Scheduled Events

• Walking Tour: “A Walk on Old Shawneetown Road,” with Bob Brunkow

Tour times: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tours last approximately 30 minutes

All-Day Events

• Beer and brewing demonstration with Brewmaster Tony Toenjes

• Victorian children’s games

• Lunch stand in the Gartenplatz

• In Performance: Accordion Virtousos

• Display of new accessions to the Society’s collection

• Woodcarving demonstration with Jim Ross

Belleville Historic Preservation Commission – 215 Abend St. and 216 S. Charles St.





Scheduled Events

• D.I.Y. Session on Tuckpointing — 215 Abend St.

Session time: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

• D.I.Y. Session on Window Glazing — 216 S. Charles St.

Session time: 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Gustave Koerner House – 200 Abend St.

All-Day Events

• New Exhibit: Images of the Koerner Family

Explore several original photographic images of Gustave Koerner and his family and follow their amazing story from immigration, through war and politics, to community service, and their legacy to the present day.

Labor & Industry Museum – 123 N. Church St.

All-Day Events

• New Exhibit: Mother Jones and Belleville

Mary Harris Jones, aka Mother Jones, stands tall in the history of organized labor in the United States. She inspired countless activists fighting for the rights of working people in Illinois and beyond.

Mother Jones impacted labor relations locally and this new exhibit explores that connection between Mother Jones and Belleville.

St. Clair County Historical Society – 701 E. Washington St. & 602 Fulton St.

Victorian Home Museum, 701 E. Washington St.

Scheduled Events

• “What To Do With That Wedding Dress?” A Quick Workshop on Preserving Historic Textiles.

Learn about safely preserving your cherished clothing, rugs, and other textiles in this interactive workshop.

Session Times: 11 – 11:30 a.m.; 1:30 – 2 p.m.

All-Day Events

• New Exhibit: “On the Road with Tom and Vron, 1936-1942.”

View stunning travel photographs taken by a young East St. Louis couple as they explored America.

• Ongoing Exhibit: “Sharp-Dressed Men: Men’s Clothing, 1870-1960.”

Emma Kunz House, 602 Fulton St.





All-Day Events

• Antique tool and machinery demonstrations

• Hands-on butter making demonstration

• Spinning and weaving demonstrations by Sandy Cange of the Artisan Guild of Southern Illinois