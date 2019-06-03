Stunt motorcyclist falls during performance at Shriners Circus in Belleville

Stunt performer falls at Ainad Shriners Circus show in Belleville A stunt person was taken to the hospital after a fell from a motorcycle during the Ainad Shriners Circus show in Belleville, Illinois. The extent of the performer's injuries were unknown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A stunt person was taken to the hospital after a fell from a motorcycle during the Ainad Shriners Circus show in Belleville, Illinois. The extent of the performer's injuries were unknown.

A stunt performer overshot a ramp and wiped out his bike after making a jump Sunday afternoon at the Ainad Shriner’s Circus in Belleville.

According to a video that was shot by a spectator, Scott Sill, the motorcyclist climbed the first ramp but overshot the opposite ramp while making a jump at the outdoor event at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds. In the video, the stunt rider can be seen lying on the ground while circus crew members rush to help the performer.

A spokesman for the Shriner’s Circus could not immediately be reach for comment Monday after the BND left messages with the organization.

It’s not known whether the stunt rider was injured. Sill said he saw the motorcyclist taken to an ambulance that was on scene at the event. The rest of the show was canceled after that, he said.

Belleville police and fire did not respond to the scene. A spokesman for Belle-Clair said she could not comment.