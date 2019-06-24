Former Belleville police officer killed in motorcycle crash on I-64

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 28-year old who was a former police officer for several area departments, including Belleville, was killed early Monday in a motorcycle accident on Interstate 64 in East St. Louis.

Katie J. Busby, of the 500 block of North 20th Street in Belleville, died as a result of blunt trauma, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:28 a.m.





The single-vehicle accident occurred at 4:26 a.m. at mile marker 4.4 in the eastbound lanes. Busby lost control of the motorcycle, which left the highway on the right, and was ejected from the vehicle, Illinois State Police Trooper Joshua Korando said.

A cause of the accident is still not known. Korando said an investigation is continuing.

Busby was a former police officer with the Belleville, Brooklyn and Washington Park police departments, and also worked as a 911 dispatcher for the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.

“She left a few month ago to take a job with the Federal Reserve Banking Institution in St. Louis,” said Herb Simmons, director of the St. Clair County EMA. He described her as “a good, dedicated employee.”

“She is going to be missed by all of her co-workers. She was an outgoing person,” Simmons said. “She worked a lot of overtime. She was always there when we needed her.





Simmons also confirmed he knew Busby worked with Brooklyn and Washington Park Police Departments. She also worked for EMS.

Belleville Police Chief William Clay confirmed that Busby worked for the Belleville Police Department for a year as a probationary police officer before returning to Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Police Chief Thomas Jeffery said he was saddened by the news of Busby’s death.

“It hurts,” he said.

“She started in Brooklyn as an auxiliary off about six years ago. Then she was hired in Belleville. Belleville sent her to the police academy. She worked next in Brooklyn for a year before she went to work in Washington Park. From there, she went to dispatch and ended up being our dispatcher. She dedicated her entire career to public service,” Jeffery said..

“She also was working as an EMT while she was working in Brooklyn. I cautioned her that she was working too much and might burn herself out,” Jeffery said.





In Washington Park, she worked as a K-9 officer. Police Chief Allen Bonds was not immediately available for comment.

No matter where she was working, Jeffery said she always came to assist Brooklyn.





“When we had that big Fentanyl scare (last year) or when we had a police chase from Missouri to St. Louis a year and a half ago and the car broke down behind Roxy’s, she was there to assist.