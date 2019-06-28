McClintock drivers, check out this alert. Stop signs have been moved.

McClintock Avenue traffic New stop signs have been installed on McClintock Avenue at Garden Boulevard in Belleville, IL. Signs have been removed from McClintock at McKinley Drive. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New stop signs have been installed on McClintock Avenue at Garden Boulevard in Belleville, IL. Signs have been removed from McClintock at McKinley Drive.

Commuters cruising along McClintock Avenue through east Belleville have a new place to stop, but they won’t have to stop at another spot where they previously were required to do so.

Stop signs have been placed on McClintock at the Garden Boulevard intersection, making it a four-way stop.





Also, the stop signs on McClintock at the McKinley Drive intersection have been removed.





Ward 7 Alderman Phil Elmore said the location of the signs were moved because the signs at McKinley were no longer needed since the bike trail bridge now crosses over McClintock.





Also, he said the police department has recorded eight crashes at the intersection at the McClintock and Garden since January.





“That’s too many,” Elmore said. “That caught our attention.”





McClintock has 4,300 vehicles on it each day at the intersection with Garden Boulevard, which is a block away from McKinley Drive.





Stop signs had been at the McClintock and Garden intersection previously but about 17 years ago, they were moved to McClintock and McKinley to help bikers cross McClintock, Elmore said. But since the bike trail bridge has been built, bikers can use that to cross McClintock.





Electronic message boards have been put up on McClintock to warn drivers about the new place to stop.