Tour de Belleville riders fill city streets in nighttime cruise
Bike riders in the 14th annual Tour de Belleville cruised through the streets of Belleville Friday night with the sounds of rock ’n roll blasting from boom boxes with this year’s theme of Rock Roll ‘n Ride.
An estimated 1,500 riders hit the road for two courses - one was five miles and the other 13.
Proceeds from this year’s event will go toward security cameras, according to Jason Poole, the director of public works and the parks and recreation department for the city.
Last year, Tour de Belleville riders raised money for an ATV for the fire department.
