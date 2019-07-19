Belleville woman to move bakery out of home and into storefront in downtown Belleville

Downtown Belleville businesses worried about St. Elizabeth’s move Several downtown Belleville businesses are concerned about the closing of St. Elizabeth's Hospital on Nov. 4. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Several downtown Belleville businesses are concerned about the closing of St. Elizabeth's Hospital on Nov. 4.

A baking enthusiast who has been filling custom orders out of her home is opening a bakery on East Main Street in Belleville.

Rebecca Waterkotte makes cakes, cookies, pies, cheesecakes, breads, cinnamon rolls, macaroons and cupcakes. She operates under the name Sugar Fix Bakery.

“Pretty much anything with sugar in it, I can make it,” she said.

Waterkotte, 43, is the mother of four children, ages 14-18. She and her husband, Matthew, also own The Strike Zone indoor sports training facility in Belleville.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rebecca Waterkotte is moving the bakery into 106 E. Main St., former location of Green Forest Vapor Shop, next door to Crafty Sugar Co.

“I’ve been baking forever, mainly for personal reasons and for my kids’ school, ” Waterkotte said. “I come from a big family, and we all love to bake. I’ve always liked to try new things.”

The Waterkottes formerly owned a Harley-Davidson dealership in Mount Vernon. They moved to Belleville in 2015.

Rebecca Waterkotte created a Facebook page for Sugar Fix Bakery about two years ago and began filling custom orders. The business grew by word of mouth.

“It’s just got to the point where I need to free up some space in my home,” she said. “It’s kind of taken over.”

The Waterkottes now are adapting the storefront on East Main Street to meet their needs. They hope to open in mid- to late August, definitely before Belleville Oktoberfest on Sept. 20-21.

The bakery will have seating and serve coffee with its sweets.

“I’ll still do special orders, but I’ll also have stuff on hand for people to come in and buy,” Rebecca Waterkotte said.

Rebecca Waterkotte makes cakes, cookies, pies, cheesecakes, breads, cinnamon rolls, macaroons and cupcakes. She operates under the name Sugar Fix Bakery. Provided