Gun seized from Memorial Hospital patient in Belleville

A gun was seized from a Memorial Hospital patient Thursday in Belleville but no one was injured, a hospital spokeswoman said.

“We did have an incident today at Memorial Belleville where a patient was discovered in possession of a firearm on hospital premises,” spokeswoman Anne Thomure said in prepared statement. “Hospital staff and security responded immediately and appropriately, and the weapon was secured without harm to patients, staff or visitors.”

The hospital did not say how or where the firearm was discovered or what type of weapon it was.

Thomure said the Belleville Police Department was called to investigate.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A police spokesman could not be reached for comment about other information such as whether the patient will be charged or why the person brought the weapon to the hospital.

“We are grateful for the quick action by our staff and law enforcement to maintain the safety of our employees, patients and visitors,” Thomure said.