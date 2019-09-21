Belleville
Check out scenes from ‘The Galoshes’ red carpet ceremony
‘The Galoshes’ red carpet
Up Next
A red carpet ceremony was conducted Saturday at the Lincoln Theatre in downtown Belleville following a screening of the “The Galoshes.”
The film features eight stories of people who owned one pair of galoshes from 1942 to 2071. The movie, which includes scenes shot in Belleville, was directed by local filmmaker and acting school owner Dan Steadman.
This is the ninth film directed by Steadman in the area.
Comments