Belleville
Chamber announces winners in Belleville Chili Cook-off
Winners in the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce’s annual Chili Cook-off were announced Saturday.
Here are the winners in the non-restaurant category:
First place: Emmanuel Freewill Baptist Church
Second place: Scout Troop 553
Third place: St. Clair County F.O.P. Lodge 148
Here are the winners in the restaurant/caterer category:
First place: Copper Fire
Second place: Roy-el Catering
Third place: Wendy’s Restaurant
The People’s Choice award went to Truman’s Chili.
