Chamber announces winners in Belleville Chili Cook-off

SHARE COPY LINK

Winners in the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce’s annual Chili Cook-off were announced Saturday.

Here are the winners in the non-restaurant category:

First place: Emmanuel Freewill Baptist Church

Second place: Scout Troop 553

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Third place: St. Clair County F.O.P. Lodge 148

Here are the winners in the restaurant/caterer category:

First place: Copper Fire

Second place: Roy-el Catering

Third place: Wendy’s Restaurant

The People’s Choice award went to Truman’s Chili.