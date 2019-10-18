Belleville

Belleville man dies in Illinois 161 crash

A Belleville man died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle on Illinois 161 Friday morning, authorities said.

Justin Heath, 48, of North Douglas Avenue in Belleville, died in the crash, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said.

The crash occurred in the 5800 block of Illinois 161 in the westbound lanes just west of Frank Scott Parkway. Dye said Heath was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:01 a.m.

Officers with the Belleville Police Department said they did not have any information to release.

