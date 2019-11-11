Belleville
General honors ‘silent, humble heroes’ at Belleville Veterans Day ceremony
From the side wall of the jam-packed Belleville City Council chambers, William R. Whicher took a bunch of videos to remember the 21st annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday.
Whicher said this year’s ceremony was especially poignant for him because his father, William C. Whicher, who was an Air Force pilot in Korea and Vietnam, died on Aug. 15.
“I come every year,” said Whicher, who lives in Belleville and served in the Army from 1981 to 1985. “It means a lot to me.”
Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, the commander of U.S. Transportation Command at Scott Air Force Base, was the keynote speaker for the Belleville ceremony, which was moved inside City Hall because of the blustery, snowy conditions. The ceremony usually is conducted on the Public Square next to the Veterans Memorial Fountain.
In thanking veterans for their service, Lyons noted that 16 million military personnel served in World War II but only about 500,000 of them are still alive.
Lyons described veterans as “silent, humble heroes” and he said the country must ensure all their needs are met.
“While we live in a world of rapid change with a wide range of adversaries who challenge our way of life ... if there is anything that our veterans can teach us, it’s there’s no threat that we cannot meet and no challenge that we cannot overcome. We must be prepared to win,” Lyons said.
“Today, less than 1 percent of the military age population serve in uniform,” Lyons continued. “Our service members represent a small few who made it their responsibility of preserving and protecting our freedom and liberties outlined in the Constitution.”
Belleville School District 118 Superintendent Ryan Boike spoke on behalf of schools across the area and he recognized the winners in a Veterans Day poster and essay contest for area schoolchildren.
Poster winners
Kindergarten to second-grade
First place: Kyla Reed of Franklin Elementary
Second place: Alaina Reichling of Westhaven Elementary
Third- to fifth-grade
First place: Lailah Moody of Westhaven Elementary
Second place: Ta’khirah Traylor of Union Elementary
Sixth- to eighth-grade
First place: Analise Williams of Emge Junior High
Second place: Elizabeth Wilson of Central Junior High
Essay winners
Kindergarten to second-grade
First place: Jewlz Reed of Franklin Elementary
Second place: Olivia Atkinson of Franklin Elementary
Third- to fifth-grade
First place: Colton Parker of Franklin Elementary
Second place: Bryleigh Thurnau of Roosevelt Elementary
Sixth- to eighth-grade
First place: Kennedy Williams of West Junior High
Second place: Matthew Behrmann of Roosevelt Elementary
Comments