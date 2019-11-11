General honors ‘silent, humble heroes’ at Belleville Veterans Day ceremony

From the side wall of the jam-packed Belleville City Council chambers, William R. Whicher took a bunch of videos to remember the 21st annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday.

Whicher said this year’s ceremony was especially poignant for him because his father, William C. Whicher, who was an Air Force pilot in Korea and Vietnam, died on Aug. 15.

“I come every year,” said Whicher, who lives in Belleville and served in the Army from 1981 to 1985. “It means a lot to me.”

Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, the commander of U.S. Transportation Command at Scott Air Force Base, was the keynote speaker for the Belleville ceremony, which was moved inside City Hall because of the blustery, snowy conditions. The ceremony usually is conducted on the Public Square next to the Veterans Memorial Fountain.

In thanking veterans for their service, Lyons noted that 16 million military personnel served in World War II but only about 500,000 of them are still alive.

Lyons described veterans as “silent, humble heroes” and he said the country must ensure all their needs are met.

“While we live in a world of rapid change with a wide range of adversaries who challenge our way of life ... if there is anything that our veterans can teach us, it’s there’s no threat that we cannot meet and no challenge that we cannot overcome. We must be prepared to win,” Lyons said.

Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, speaks with World War II Army Air Corps veteran Fred Bruss, 95, on Monday. Lyons gave Bruss a USTRANSCOM coin and thanked him for his service. Bruss was shot down three times over Italy during his service. Bruss is also a retired Belleville fire chief. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

“Today, less than 1 percent of the military age population serve in uniform,” Lyons continued. “Our service members represent a small few who made it their responsibility of preserving and protecting our freedom and liberties outlined in the Constitution.”

Belleville School District 118 Superintendent Ryan Boike spoke on behalf of schools across the area and he recognized the winners in a Veterans Day poster and essay contest for area schoolchildren.

Poster winners

Kindergarten to second-grade

First place: Kyla Reed of Franklin Elementary

Second place: Alaina Reichling of Westhaven Elementary

Third- to fifth-grade

First place: Lailah Moody of Westhaven Elementary

Second place: Ta’khirah Traylor of Union Elementary

Sixth- to eighth-grade

First place: Analise Williams of Emge Junior High

Second place: Elizabeth Wilson of Central Junior High

Essay winners

Kindergarten to second-grade

First place: Jewlz Reed of Franklin Elementary

Second place: Olivia Atkinson of Franklin Elementary

Third- to fifth-grade

First place: Colton Parker of Franklin Elementary

Second place: Bryleigh Thurnau of Roosevelt Elementary

Sixth- to eighth-grade

First place: Kennedy Williams of West Junior High

Second place: Matthew Behrmann of Roosevelt Elementary