West Belleville residents upset by Memorial Hospital’s plan to close health center

It was like a “funeral” when the early morning gym rats heard their health club was closing.

That’s how Roy Mueller described the mood at the Belleville Health and Sports Center as members talked about the letter they had all received saying the club at 1001 S. 74th St. near Belleville would be shut down by its owner, Memorial Hospital, on Dec. 31.

Mueller has been a member of the center for 34 years and said the membership there has developed a sense of community and tight bonds through the decades. The friendships will be hard to continue if they have to disburse to other health clubs.

“The other day when we got the letter as we walked into the club, we didn’t get anything done that day,” Mueller said. “We did not exercise. We sat in a circle and just consoled each other. It was almost like going to a funeral and it was very disheartening.”

Chuck Evans works out around with Mueller at about 5 o’clock most mornings. He said the center is more than just a health club. It’s a place for many retirees to gather during the day and socialize.

“And for them, that’s a social network that’s very healthy,” Evans said. “Many of them would not get out of the house or hardly do anything without it. It’s a psychological thing, it’s a physical thing. And they just are completely ignoring the health value of the socialization that goes on.”

Memorial Hospital in Belleville has announced it will shut down the Belleville Health and Sports Center on Dec. 31. West Belleville residents who exercise at the center are upset the club is closing. Mike Koziatek mkoziatek@bnd.com

In response to the concerns raised by the members, Memorial Hospital spokeswoman Anne Thomure said in an email: “The Belleville Health and Sports Center is about more than physical fitness. These facilities help foster a community of support around healthy lifestyles. We take pride in having enabled these relationships to be formed, and by providing members with the tools, resources and passion to carry their commitment forward.”

Dr. Terrence Tyrrell, who has been a member of the Belleville Health and Sports Center for 19 years, said the center has been vital for retirees who work out during the day.

“If you just stood there and looked at it at 10 o’clock in the morning and you see all these people doing exercises,” said Tyrrell, who is a retired radiologist from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. I’m sorry to see it close. I think it’s going to hurt the west end.”

In the letter Memorial sent to club members regarding the closure, the hospital gave members a list of area health clubs and fitness centers.

But the Belleville Health and Sports Center members said the other clubs don’t completely provide the array of services they currently have, such as the Rock Steady program that provides boxing exercises for people with Parkinson’s disease and self-defense classes.

Thomure said Memorial is in contact with other fitness centers that might be interested in a Rock Steady program and/or other specialty classes that are currently offered at at the Belleville Health and Sports Center.

“We are fortunate that the Belleville area has many fitness centers and other places for community members to exercise and stay healthy,” Thomure said. “To assist our members with a smooth transition, we are providing them with names and contact information for the more than 20 fitness centers in the Belleville area.”

Reasons for closing

In its letter to the club’s membership, Memorial cited the age of the facility, space, declining membership and competition as its reasons for closing.

Evans said he wished Memorial Hospital did more to explore ways to keep the center open, such as raising the fees to attend programs. He said he didn’t know if Memorial leaders took a “methodical” look the operations at the center and asked themselves what more could be done to meet member needs and keep the club open.

Memorial, which recently became part of St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare, has operated the center since 1986 but the building was in operation prior as the Belleville Raquetball Club.

“Decisions like this are never easy to make, but are necessary in order to refocus on our mission of providing exceptional healthcare and compassionate service to our patients,” Memorial said in the letter sent to club members.

Health center’s outlook

Memorial said it wants to sell the health center after it closes.

The gym is located in Stookey Township in an unincorporated part of St. Clair County near the Belleville city limits. However, Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert said he received several calls about the impending closure. He said he plans to meet with Stookey Township Supervisor David Bone and Memorial Hospital officials to discuss the impending closure.

Bone said it’s too early to say what action Stookey Township could take regarding the gym.

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern could not be reached for comment about whether St. Clair County would be involved in the talks.

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital President and CEO Patti Fischer said her organization was not interested in buying the gym from Memorial.

Mike Riley, one of the four co-owners of Kings Point Sports Club at 7645 Magna Drive, said Kings Point is not interested in buying the 74th Street club’s site since it’s only about a mile away.

Riley invited Belleville Health and Fitness members to check out the facilities at King’s Point, however. Amenities there include indoor tennis courts, an outdoor pool, workout equipment, Pilates and yoga.

Lennox Forrester, executive director of the Downtown Belleville YMCA, said the leaders of his organization are aware of what’s happening at the 74th Street club but it is too early to say whether the YMCA would acquire the property.