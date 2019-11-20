Belleville Gingerbread Contest winners announced

If you want to see the winners in this year’s Belleville Gingerbread Contest, take a trip downtown where they will be on display in shop windows.

Donna Rorabaugh won the Best of Show award and $1,000 for her creation titled “Fairy Pond.”

Overall, the winners in the 30th annual contest won over $4,000 in prize money.

Here are the rest of the 2019 winners:

Master’s category

▪ First place, $600: “Christmas Wishes & Gingerbread Kisses” by Amanda Landers

▪ Second place, $300: “Samuel Stewart Watson House” by Sarah Durham

Category sponsored by Downtown Development/Redevelopment Commission and the Belleville Exchange Club.

General category

▪ First place, $300: “Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church” by Vanda Loughary

▪ Second place, $200: “Spirit Totem” by Suzanne Kugler and Teresa Hessel

▪ Third place, $100: “50th Anniversary” by Remijan Family

Category sponsored by Hoernis Auto Body and Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Holiday category

▪ First place, $300: “Christmas Eve in the Park” by Patricia Keim

▪ Second place, $200: “Thankful Harvest” by Missy Underwood

▪ Third place, $100: “Holiday Season on Easter Island” by Ira Gentry

Category sponsored by Belleville Chamber of Commerce

First-time entrants category

▪ First place, $300: “Gnome Fairy Village” by Dawn Hunt

▪ Second place, $200: “Santa’s Train” by Chris Walton

▪ Third place, $100: “Childhood Memories of Christmas” by Sheila Lally

Category sponsored by Memorial Hospital/BJC.

Children’s categories

Best of show, $100

Maitret Family, “The 3 Little Pigs”

Kindergarten to fifth-grade

▪ First place, $75: “S.S. Clark” by Liam Clark

▪ Second place, $50: “Candy Land” by Johanna Hartin

▪ Third place, $25: “Toasted Ravioli for the Holidays: by Sophia Remijan

Sixth- to 12th-grade

▪ First place, $75: “Glistening Gazebo” by Hanna Crask

▪ Second place, $50: “Holiday Inn” by Maddie Thompson

▪ Third place, $25: “Welcome to Whoville” by Olivia Underwood

Children’s group

▪ First place, $75: “Girl Scout Camp” by Girl Scout Troop 87

▪ Second place, $50: “Girl Scouts” by Girl Scout Troop 412 & 571

▪ Third place, $25: “Girl Scout Camp Teamwork” By St. Teresa’s Girl Scout Troop 100

All children’s categories sponsored by Busey Bank.

Special awards

▪ Mayor’s Choice Award, presented by Mayor Mark Eckert:

Suzanne Kugler and Teresa Hessel for “Spirit Totem”

▪ Celebrity’s Choice Ribbon, presented by John Pertzborn of Fox 2 News:

Vanda Loughary for “Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church”

▪ SWIC Pick Ribbon, presented by Culinary Arts & Food Management Department:

Autumn Tapen for “Onceler’s House”

▪ Hallmark Award Plaque, presented by St. Clair County Historical Society:

Sarah Durham for “Samuel Stewart Watson House”