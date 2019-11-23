61-year-old dies after he is struck by train in Belleville, police say

Google Maps

A 61-year-old man has died after he was struck by a train early Saturday morning in Belleville.

The Belleville Police Department responded to the train tracks at West Main and South 27th streets around 7:19 a.m. for a report of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a train, according to a news release.

Officers spoke to the train’s conductor. Police said no foul play is suspected.

Belleville police and the Norfolk Southern Railway are continuing to investigate, according to the release.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER