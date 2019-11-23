Belleville

61-year-old dies after he is struck by train in Belleville, police say

A 61-year-old man has died after he was struck by a train early Saturday morning in Belleville.

The Belleville Police Department responded to the train tracks at West Main and South 27th streets around 7:19 a.m. for a report of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a train, according to a news release.

Officers spoke to the train’s conductor. Police said no foul play is suspected.

Belleville police and the Norfolk Southern Railway are continuing to investigate, according to the release.

