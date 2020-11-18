Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Belleville man who apparently was burning leaves found dead in his yard

A Belleville man who apparently had been burning leaves was found dead in his yard Wednesday afternoon, police said.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the man as Gary G. Raish, 64.

Investigators do not believe there are any links to foul play at this time, Belleville Police Capt. Mark Heffernan said.

Heffernan said the cause of death is not known but that an autopsy is expected to be conducted..

A passer-by saw the man in his yard and police were called at 1:22 p.m. to the scene on South 16th Street near the intersection of South Belt East.

BND reporter Carolyn P. Smith contributed information for this article.
