Belleville woman dies after being rescued by firefighters from burning home

A Belleville woman who was rescued from her burning home by firefighters Monday later died from her injuries.

Carla DeMonbrene, 68, died from smoke inhalation at 9:56 p.m. Monday night at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Fire Chief Tom Pour said DeMonbrene’s home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived but they were able to quickly find her. Pour said DeMonbrene was unconscious when she was taken out of the house at 5606 W. Main St.

“There was a lot of fire in the house,” Pour said at the scene Monday night. However, he added, “they found her right away.”

Firefighters received the call for help at 7:18 p.m. Monday.

DeMonbrene’s husband, David DeMonbrene, was able to escape the fire and he was taken to Memorial Hospital on Monday, according to a family member who spoke to the News-Democrat while firefighters were still on the scene Monday night.

David DeMonbrene’s condition was not available Tuesday, but Pour said he had been treated in the hospital overnight.

Pour said the fire apparently started in the kitchen but the cause of the blaze has not been determined. However, Pour said investigators believe the fire was an accident.