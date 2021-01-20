Art on the Square in Belleville postpones show until the fall

Art on the Square, the nationally ranked art show that traditionally takes over downtown Belleville streets every May, has been postponed over COVID-19 concerns and is now tentatively scheduled for Oct. 22-24.

The 20th annual show had been scheduled for May 14-16.

Last year’s show was canceled because of the pandemic.

“We are disappointed to make this announcement, but considering everything that is occurring with COVID-19, we feel this decision is necessary,” the art show leaders said in a statement on Tuesday.

Parades and festivals such as Art on the Square have been canceled throughout the region and country since the pandemic was declare early last year.

Patty Gregory, the executive director of Art on the Square, said she hopes the rollout of coronavirus vaccinations picks up and that restrictions will be reduced to allow the art show this fall.

“We’re keeping the faith,” she said.

The Belleville City Council on Tuesday night approved a request to allow the show in October if state restrictions in effect at that time would allow a festival.

Artists scheduled to participate in the show have told Gregory that even if they are invited to other shows elsewhere in the country on Oct. 22, they intend to attend the Belleville show. The artists who were selected for the canceled May 2020 show were invited back for 2021.

Gregory said some of the show’s outreach services may be conducted in the fall, including a program that sends artists to visit schoolchildren and the high school student art contest.

The 2019 Art on the Square was ranked fourth nationwide in exhibitor sales reported to Art Fair SourceBook. The show was ranked No. 1 nationwide in sales six times between 2006 and 2017.