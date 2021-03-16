Car crashes through glass at Belleville eyecare business

A car crashed into the All About Eyes store on Tuesday morning in the Belleville Crossing shopping center but no injuries were reported. A Ford Escape driven by a woman smashed through the front window but the vehicle did not hit anyone, Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour said. Belleville Fire Department

A car crashed into the All About Eyes store on Tuesday morning in the Belleville Crossing shopping center but no injuries were reported.

A Ford Escape driven by a woman smashed through the front window but the vehicle did not hit anyone, Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour said.

Neither the woman driving the vehicle nor anyone inside the store was hurt.

“Through some mistake, her vehicle ended up going through a glass window,” Pour said. “Fortunately, there were no injuries.”

The building did not sustain structural damage but there was a lot of glass damage, the chief said.

The fire department was dispatched at 10:55 a.m. to the scene at 5650 Belleville Crossing St.

Pour said the police department was handling the crash investigation.