Belleville to reopen streets that had been closed to make space for outdoor dining

With Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID restrictions scheduled to be lifted Friday, Belleville plans to reopen the downtown streets that were closed to give restaurants more room to serve customers outside.

Outdoor dining will still be permitted on the “bumpout” sidewalk areas as it was before the coronavirus pandemic started.

Belleville Public Works Department employees on Friday morning are scheduled to begin removing the concrete barriers that blocked traffic on portions of South High, South Jackson and North Church streets. They also will remove the barriers from the parking lot at the corner of A and High streets.

Portions of these streets and parking lot were closed to traffic in May 2020 to help restaurants get more business after they had been forced to stop indoor service in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Jason Poole, the city’s public works director, said he expects all of the downtown concrete barriers to be removed by lunchtime Friday.

Restaurants had set up tents, tables and chairs so people could eat, drink and listen to bands on the streets.

City officials said the City Council resolution that allowed the city to close the streets was based on Pritzker’s executive order that allowed restaurants to serve alcohol on public streets. But once Pritzker’s order expires, the city can no longer allow the restaurants to serve liquor on the downtown streets.

Ward 7 Alderman Phil Elmore said the city doesn’t want downtown businesses to get “in jeopardy” with the Illinois Liquor Control Commission.

“It’s worked very well, the accommodation we were able to make,” Elmore said.

“It was mainly to help promote Belleville and that’s what we’re all about, but we have to follow the law.”

Illinois is scheduled on Friday to start Phase 5, the final phase in the state’s reopening plan during the COVID pandemic. That means there are no capacity limits for restaurants.

Large gatherings may resume without restrictions. Anyone over 2 years old who is not vaccinated is still required to continue to wear a mask when unable socially distance from others.

Future Belleville street closures

Businesses can apply to city and state officials for “special event” liquor licenses three times a year to serve alcohol on public streets.

And that’s what Renae Eichholz, owner of Copper Fire restaurant and bar at 200 E. Main St., plans to do for an upcoming appearance of a band.

But Eichholz hopes city officials and business owners can form a committee to find ways to offer more outside dining options.

“I was just thankful we had it as long as we did, it was really helpful,” Eichholz said of the street closures.

Copper Fire customers sat at tables on South Jackson Street.

“I think a lot of people did enjoy the outdoor dining and live music that we were having,” she said.

Along with the coronavirus restrictions, Copper Fire had to deal with water damage caused by a sprinkler head in the building earlier this year. The kitchen is being fully renovated and an expanded menu will soon be offered when the renovation is completed.

Despite the kitchen disruption, Eichholz said Copper Fire customers have given her “tremendous” support.