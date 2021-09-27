Here’s how Belleville’s newest top official plans to strengthen the city’s economy

Clifford Cross Provided

When Clifford Cross took a drive on Belleville streets on his first day as the city’s new economic development director, he did so with a “professional” eye cast on his surroundings rather than as a resident on a familiar route.

Cross, who has lived in Belleville for two years, was appointed by Mayor Patty Gregory to lead the Economic Development, Planning & Zoning Department. His work began immediately with the unanimous approval of the City Council last week.

Cross, 49, will earn $107,000, which is about $14,000 higher than his predecessor.

Gregory said she was impressed by Cross’ initiative over the Labor Day weekend when he began analyzing the potential for economic development along Illinois 15. She had offered him the job but that was before it was ratified by aldermen last Monday.

“This is probably the most important job in the city of Belleville because we want to jump-start our economic development,” Gregory said.

Cross replaces Annissa McCaskill, who was not retained by Gregory when she became mayor on May 1. McCaskill earned $93,041 as the director of the former Residential and Community Development Services Department.

At Gregory’s request, the City Council recently voted to divide the Residential and Community Development Services Department into two separate departments: Health, Housing & Building and Economic Development, Planning & Zoning Department.

The Residential and Community Development Services Department was created in 2019 in an effort to save money by eliminating the position of director of housing.

Economic development

Cross said the Belleville position is similar to the post he most recently held. He was the director of Planning and Development for University City, Missouri, for two years and eight months.

Coincidentally, McCaskill also previously worked for University City but Cross began working there after McCaskill’s tenure and he did not know her.

Cross said he won’t take a “cookie cutter” approach in his effort to improve Belleville’s economy but will look at the needs of the community and do “what’s best for us.”

“The goal is to create a strong economic community that’s sustainable,” Cross said. “The best way for me to do that is understand the needs and what the community is looking for and help them find the avenues and resources to get there.”

Cross said he has had a variety of experiences in his career in economic development, planning and zoning codes and that will help him be a liaison between the city and its residents and businesses.

Along with his time in University City, Cross has held positions with South Padre Island, Texas; Kankakee, Illinois; Duluth, Georgia; Martin County, Florida; Auburn, Alabama; and the South Central Illinois Regional Planning & Development Commission in Salem.

“He’s extremely qualified,” Gregory said of Cross. “He’s got experience with developers on the St. Louis side river and also developers here in the Illinois area, so I felt like it was a good move and hopefully we can start bringing in more development.”

Gregory said about seven candidates were considered for the position but after interviewing Cross, she and other city officials thought he stood above the other candidates.

“All of us looked at each other and said, ‘That’s it,’” the mayor said.





Gregory said city employees who work under the economic development director were given copies of the candidates resumes with their names redacted. On the strength of his qualifications, the employees gave Cross their highest score, Gregory said.

Belleville’s economy

Although Belleville has some “high traffic volume” roadways, Cross noted a weakness for the economy is the city’s lack of direct access to interstate highways that other metro-east communities have.

But Cross said the volunteer spirit is strong in Belleville and that helps promote the economy.

Cross said he will work to open doors “to meet the demands of the community.”

“I don’t believe in a static plan,” he said. “I believe in a plan that gives you purpose and a vision.”