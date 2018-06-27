City officials tout incentive program as Highland approves plat for first new subdivision in 10 years

The future location of a new subdivision named Carbay Crest, located on the northern side of Sportsman Road, near Arbor Crest Drive and Vulliet Road. The subdivision will be developed by Mettler Development, a development company in Highland. It is anticipated to have 46 lots, full utilities and and concrete streets and will be Highland's first new subdivision in 10 years. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com