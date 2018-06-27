Highland News Leader

Highland Police Briefs: June 13-18

The News Leader

June 27, 2018 12:48 PM

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

HPD warrant arrest

Joshua C. Lasica, 19, of Pierron was arrested on June 15 on a warrant. No further information was available.

HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations

June 13-15

No tickets issued.

June 16

A juvenile, 17, of Pocahontas was charged with driving between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., when a driver's license is not valid for a minor, and no having a rear license plate light.

Andrew M. Hultz, 34, of Highland was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while having a suspended/revoked license.

Amanda J. Dussold, 40, of Sorento was charged with unlawful use of an electronic communications device.

Garnett L. Kinkade, 26, of Highland was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.

Christopher J. Robbins, 29, of Carlyle was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.

Nicole M. Wellen, 27, of Highland was charged with unlawful use of an electronic communications device.

June 17

No tickets issued.

June 18

Crystal Suniga, 31, of Aviston was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.

  Comments  