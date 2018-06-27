Highland Police Briefs: June 13-18

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
HPD warrant arrest
▪ Joshua C. Lasica, 19, of Pierron was arrested on June 15 on a warrant. No further information was available.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
June 13-15
▪ No tickets issued.
June 16
▪ A juvenile, 17, of Pocahontas was charged with driving between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., when a driver's license is not valid for a minor, and no having a rear license plate light.
▪ Andrew M. Hultz, 34, of Highland was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
▪ Amanda J. Dussold, 40, of Sorento was charged with unlawful use of an electronic communications device.
▪ Garnett L. Kinkade, 26, of Highland was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
▪ Christopher J. Robbins, 29, of Carlyle was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
▪ Nicole M. Wellen, 27, of Highland was charged with unlawful use of an electronic communications device.
June 17
▪ No tickets issued.
June 18
▪ Crystal Suniga, 31, of Aviston was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
Comments