Highland School District looks to the community for help with strategic planning

The Highland School District is looking to a former superintendent and a team of select parents, school staff and community members to help create a road map for the future.
During last month’s Highland School Board meeting, Superintendent Mike Sutton announced that on direction from the board, the district will be moving forward with a new strategic planning phase.
“The strategic plan should assist in making decisions regarding all aspects of the district. All organizations need to have a strategy to best serve their constituents,” Sutton said.
Major goals the district is hoping to achieve through this strategic planning is to identify the district’s strengths and weaknesses, according to Sutton, as well as helping to redefine its mission and belief statements. At the end of the planning, Sutton said the district should have an idea of how it wants to grow.
“The purpose is to identify direction for the district for the next few years,” Sutton said.
As a step in completing this strategic planning process, Jim Burgett, a former Highland superintendent, will conduct a free strategic planning session that will include members of the community.
“It’s very exciting,” Sutton said.
Burgett, who served as the districts superintendent from 1992 to 2004, owns a professional development service, The Burgett Group. The business provides professional development training, keynote and motivational presentations for teachers, administrators and board members, administrator academies, board member training and presentation, as well as management advice.
Part of the business’s services also include facilitating strategic planning. Burgett said he has provided these services for the Illinois Principal’s Association, Illinois High School Association, and Illinois Elementary School Association, as well as many school districts, various professional associations, and churches.
Several years ago, Burgett said he also provided services for the Highland School District, which included helping to develop strategies for curriculum improvements, facility updates, finances and improved communications.
“I have never charged the school district a fee for any of the services provided and feel honored to work with the district I consider to by home,” Burgett said.
In anticipation for this session, Sutton said he will select a group parents, community members and school staff based on recommendations. These people will be asked to participate in Burgett’s planning session.
“Strategic planning is a process that requires open minded folks to be involved, not those with axes to grind. We have a very supportive community and many individuals willing to participate with an open mind,” Sutton said.
Sutton said that approximately 15 individuals outside the school system, as well as about 15 employees will particpate in the intial session. The district hopes to hold the session sometime in October, and the board will be provided with date selections at a future meeting, according to Sutton.
“We would like to get this going,” Sutton said.
Comments