Around the Area: Work on I-70 will near Pocahontas will last through fall

Troy
Church to host ‘sweet’ concert
The nationally-acclaimed music group "The Sweet Potatoes" will dish up a tasty blend of country, folk and homespun Americana in a 7 p.m. concert on Friday, July 13 at the Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road in Troy.
Based in Southern California, the performers are Laura Hall, pianist of the show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (song writer, guitar, accordion, ukulele and vocals); Kelly Macleod, who was in the band Private Life (song writer, guitar and vocals); and actor Rick Hall (bass, harmonica and vocals).
The concert is open to the public. A free-will offering will be taken, and CDs will be sold. For further information and to hear the group, go to www.thesweetpotatoes.com.
Pocahontas
Work on I-70 will last through fall
The Illinois Department of Transportation will conduct periodic daytime closures on Interstate 70, four miles west of Pocahontas necessary to complete bridge deck replacement of the Baumann Road structure over I-70.
The work began June 25, and improvements are expected to be completed by Oct. 1. Work will be done between the hours of 6 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.
The IDOT urges motorists to stay alert and use extra caution when approaching and driving through the work zone.
Grantfork
UCC News
The Women’s Guild will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 5 at church. The Men's Fellowship has been cancelled for this month.
Alhambra
Hitz Home Mazzio's Pizza night
The Hitz Home Auxiliary will hold a fundraiser at Mazzio's Pizza in Highland on Monday, July 9 from 5 to 9 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from meals sold during this time will be contributed to the auxiliary.
Fireworks set for 4th
Alhambra's firework display will be on Wednesday, July 4 at dusk at the Township Park on Illinois 140. There is no charge to get into the park, but donations are welcome. There will be food and drink on the grounds to purchase.
Chipper service, mulch is free to village residents
With all of the storms and wind that has hit the area this past month, many trees have lost. Chipper service is available to Alhambra village residents. Tree limbs and yard waste may be dropped off behind the village shed that is located 421 Elm St. Mulch is available to all residents at no charge. Call village hall if your pet is lost This time of year with fireworks going off is a frightening time for our four-legged friends. Alhambra residents that have a lost a pet should call the village hall with information. The village will assist you in looking for your pet to help you get it back quickly.
Comments