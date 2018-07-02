Highland Police Briefs: June 19-27

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Woman gets 5-year sentence for 5 kilos of heroin
A Mexican woman will spend five years in prison on a conviction of intent to sell heroin. Martha Gamboa-Madrid, 49, was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison on a charge of possession of heroin with the intent to distribute it.
Illinois State Police stopped Gamboa-Madrid's vehicle on Interstate 70 near Highland in June 2017 and found a concealed compartment with more than 5 kilograms of heroin.
Gamboa-Madrid is a Mexican citizen who was in the United States on a legal nonresident visitor visa, which has been revoked due to her arrest.
Highland woman charged in national Medicaid fraud sweep
Two Madison County residents face charges of Medicaid fraud in a national fraud “takedown.”
Elizabeth S. Schwarz, 55, of Highland; and Frank Coleman Stroehmer III, 62, of Granite City, have been charged with defrauding the Illinois Medicaid Home Services program after a large, coordinated effort by the U.S. Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services investigated reports of health care fraud nationwide.
According to an indictment handed down in the Southern District of Illinois in federal court, Schwarz was a beneficiary of the Illinois Home Services Program funded by Medicaid, and Stroehmer was one of her personal assistants. They allegedly received payment for services that were never performed.
Arraignment was scheduled for July 9. Each count of health care fraud is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.
The national sweep led to charges against 601 defendants in 55 federal districts, costing approximately $2 billion in false claims, prosecutors said.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Danny Lee Sullivan II, 22, of Pocahontas was arrested by HPD on June 22 on a Bond County warrant for probation violation. He was turned over to Bond County authorities.
▪ Jarod M. Downes, 27, of St. Jacob was arrested by HPD on June 25 on a warrant from St. Jacob Police for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while having a suspended license. He posted bond and was released.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
June 19-21
▪ No tickets issued.
June 22
▪ Corey B. Wilson, 33, of Greenville was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly causing a disturbance in a doctor's office. Police allege Wilson then refused to leave, and when a person in the office tried to call 911, Wilson reached over the counter and hung up the phone.
▪ Joseph R Hulliung, 26, of Belleville was charged with speeding.
▪ Bradley D. Kuhl, 43, of Pocahontas was charged with driving without a valid license.
June 23
▪ Desiree N. Rousseau, 29, of Highland was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly making a false police report. Police allege that Rousseau had reported a false charge of disorderly conduct on the part of another person.
▪ Mark W. Spies, 18, of Alton was charged with improper lane usage and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Kenneth D. Jordan, 20, of Alton was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Kathleen Stiens Langlois, 47, of Wheaton, Ill., was charged with speeding.
▪ Brett Michael D. Flesch, 18, of Alhambra was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and having an expired vehicle registration.
June 24
▪ Adam B. Spicer, 23, of Breese was charged with misdemeanor possession of between 10 and 30 grams of cannabis and unlawful use of a weapon for allegedly possessing a "knuckle weapon containing a blade."
June 25
▪ No tickets issued.
June 27
▪ Darin J. Jansen, 47, of Highland was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
▪ A juvenile, 17, of Highland was charged with speeding.
