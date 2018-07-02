Free lunch program in Highland alters delivery routes

The Highland LUNCH Bunch program has made adjustments to its delivery schedule.
LUNCH Bunch program, run by area churches, gives out free, healthy sack lunches to children each weekday through Aug. 10, in Highland and other surrounding communities.
The program, an acronym for Loving United Neighbors Crushing Hunger, provides a sack lunch that includes a meat-and-cheese sandwich, chips, juice, fresh fruit/veggie and a treat each weekday at no cost for children 18 years old an younger.
It is a free lunch program, no registration needed. There is no sign-up for the program. As organizers like to say, "No names! No forms! No judgment!"
Kids just need to come to the nearest delivery site at the scheduled time to receive a sack lunch. But they need to be there on time. Delivery drivers are only at each site for about 5 minutes, and they do not be deliver door-to-door. (Note: Children should only takes lunches from vehicles with the LUNCH Bunch logo on them.)
There will be no delivery in heavy rains or severe weather, and there will not be delivery July 4.
In addition to several stops in Highland, deliveries will also be made in Alhambra, Grantfork, New Douglas and Pierron.
If delivery sites or times change, it will be announced on Facebook, and @lunchbuncherz on Instagram and Twitter. For more information, call Missey Loyet at 618-530-8410.
