Highland Police Briefs: June 28-July 4

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Man in Madison County Jail on terror charges allegedly punched deputy
A Godfrey man accused of planning a terrorist attack has now been charged with attacking a sheriff’s deputy while in jail.
Keaun Cook, 20, was in custody on two felony charges accusing him of communicating with a terrorist group and planning an attack on local sites in September 2016. He has been in jail since then — his trial was continued as his mental fitness has repeatedly been called into question.
According to new charges filed in Madison County, Cook allegedly punched a Madison County sheriff’s deputy in the face on July 3. Sheriff’s deputies manage the Madison County Jail.
Cook now faces one count of aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony, in addition to his other pending charges.
Shortly after his arrest in 2016, Cook was found fit to stand trial, although his family has alleged that he has multiple mental illnesses made worse by his time in jail.
On May 1, the court ordered another examination, stating that there are “reasonable grounds” to believe that he might be in need of immediate hospitalization to prevent him from doing harm to himself or others, based on “personal observations of jail personnel and of the court of the defendant in open court.”
He was ordered to be remanded to the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services, and the felony charges were postponed again.
However, that has not yet taken place, according to State's Attorney Tom Gibbons.
His bail on the battery charge was set at $50,000, but he remains in custody without bail on the terrorism charges. The next status conference in his case is set for July 23. In the meantime, a hearing is scheduled for July 10 on permanently awarding guardianship of Cook as a mentally disabled person to his grandmother, Debra Thomas.
Troy Police Department struck by lightning
Lightning struck the Troy Police Department during the storm that swept through Madison County the night of July 2.
Troy Police posted on social media that the lightning strike knocked out the department’s phone and internet services. Residents were instructed to call 911 for any and all police requests.
Troy Police confirmed that the lightning did not cause any other damage to the building or cause a fire, just a power surge that temporarily knocked out the phones. Phone service was restored by 7:30 p.m.
The storm swept quickly through Madison County, passing Edwardsville and Troy about 6 p.m. No significant damage was immediately reported, and weather was clear before 8 p.m. In Collinsville, some traffic lights were knocked out by the storm.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Dustin R. Ferrell, 31, of Highland was arrested on June 29 on a warrant from Highland Police for residential burglary. He was transported to the Madison County Jail.
▪ Marlise M. Boyer, 53, of Highland was arrested by HPD on July 2 on a warrant from Troy Police for failure to appear in court on a DUI charge. She posted bond and was released.
▪ Ryan M. Unger, 22, of Highland was arrested on July 3 on warrants from HPD for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving with a suspended/revoked license, and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. He was transported to the Madison County Jail.
▪ Zakary R. Huff, 29, of Highland was arrested on July 3 on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of driving while having a suspended license, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and having an expired vehicle registration. A judge released him on his own recognizance.
▪ Ebbie Colston, 63, of Highland was arrested by HPD on July 4 on two warrants from Pontoon Beach Police, both for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance. Colston was turned over to Pontoon Beach Police.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
June 28
▪ Daniel S. Frey, 51, of Highland was charged with disobeying a traffic control device, failure to signal when required, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
June 29-July 1
▪ No tickets issued.
July 2
▪ Kevin P. Oswald, 47, of Highland was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and having a suspended vehicle registration.
▪ Charles N. Clarke, 41, of Highland was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Nathan R. Frey, 33, of Highland was charged with unlawful sale or discharge of fireworks.
July 3
▪ Antoine D. Peebles, 42, of Mulberry Grove was charged with allegedly violating an order of protection.
July 4
▪ Timothy D. Boyce Jr., 19, of Highland was charged with unlawful consumption/possession of alcohol by a minor.
▪ Jared C. Jones, 28, of Highland was charged with having an expired vehicle registration and driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
▪ Alexis M. Korte, 20, of Highland was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and speeding.
▪ Jacquelen C. Beard, 27, of East Alton was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
