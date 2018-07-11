Around the Area: Pocahontas Homecoming is Saturday

Pocahontas
Homecoming is Saturday
The Pocahontas-Old Ripley Volunteer Fire, Rescue and EMS picnic will be from 5 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, July 14 on the Pocahontas square. The parade is at 6 p.m., and the Chapman Brothers band will play from 8 p.m. midnight. There will also be great food and drinks and other activities.
Troy
Church to host music & drama, basketball camps
Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road in Troy, will host a youth music and drama camp July 16-19 and a youth basketball camp July 23-26.
Music and drama camp is a camp that teaches the stories of Jesus and Christian principals through short skits and music. Basic acting and singing skills are also taught. This camp is for students who are currently in first through fifth grade. Camp will run from July 16-19 from 9 a.m. to noon. There is a $35 fee for this camp. Register your child by calling the church office at 618-667-6241.
Basketball camp is for kids of all skill levels and will teach them the basics of the game. They will be given drills they can do on their own after camp for fun and improvement. In addition, they will learn about teamwork and leadership. The camp is for children 4 years old to eighth grade. Cost is $30.
The camp for 4-year-olds to third-graders will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Camp for fourth- through eighth-graders will be from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Register your child by calling the church office or by going online at troyumc.org/basketball-camp.
Grantfork
Leef Senior Citizens to meet
The next meting for the Leef Senior Citizens will be on Tuesday, July 17 at 6 p.m at 12905 Niggli Road, on the corner of Illinois 160 and Niggli Road, north of Grantfork. The evening will begin with a pot-luck meal. Guest speaker for the evening will be Brooke Lipe, a dietitian from St. Joseph's Hospital. The topic will be on meal planning for one or two people, shopping tips and eating out healthy.
All seniors are invited to attend to see if interested in joining in one evening a month of good food, fellowship, short meeting and playing cards. Call Gloria at 618-488-7254 for further information.
St. Gertrude news
St. Gertrude's Pastoral and Financial Council meeting will be on Tuesday, July 17 at 7 p.m.
Alhambra
Little Free Library open for business
Alhambra residents are invited to check out the books at the Little Free Library on Wall Street, west of the AG Communications office.
There’s something for everyone in the library. Read it, and pass it on. Bring a book you have already read for the next person. The Little Library is possible due to the Alhambra Morning Glories 4-H and donations from AG Communications and RP Lumber.
LUNCH Bunch delivers to park
The free lunch program for young people up to age 18 is available at the Alhambra Township Park at 12:15 p.m. Approximately 10-12 young people have been taking advantage of the free lunch provided for them.
Community Club to meet
The Alhambra Community Club will meet at 5:30 P.m. at Maedge's Restaurant on Monday, July 23. Visitors are welcome.
Ag Day/Car Show dates set
Alhambra Fire Department Ag Day and Car Show will be Aug. 3 and 4 at Alhambra Township Park. More information will be available closer to the event.
Breese
Rep. Meier to co-host free solar energy workshop
State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, is co-hosting a free solar energy workshop with the University of Illinois Extension on Tuesday, July 17 at 7 p.m. at the Clinton County Extension office, located at 1163 N. 4th St. in Breese.
Attendees will learn more about the benefits and opportunities for solar, wind and biomass energy. The event is free and open to the public.
Individuals interested in attending the workshop in Breese, are asked to RSVP by contacting Meier’s district office at 618-651-0405.
Trenton
Blood drive set at Deien Chevy
Deien Chevrolet is hosting a blood drive with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center on Monday, July 23 from 3 to 6 p.m. All presenting donors will receive a voucher from MVRBC to redeem a $5 gift card to Amazon or Subway. The drive will be on MVRBC’s donor bus at the dealership, located at 555 N. Madison in Trenton. To schedule an appointment, email Cody Stein at cody@deienchevrolet.com or visit bloodcenterimpact.org and use sponsor code 10856. MVRBC recommends that all donors eat and hydrate well before donating. Donors who have donated blood since May 28 will not be eligible to donate.
Comments