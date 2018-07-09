Highland News Briefs: Saline Township looking to fill trustee spot

Saline Township looking to fill trustee spot
Saline Township Supervisor Curtis Messerli has announced that Trustee Daniel Kapp recently resigned his position as because he will no longer reside in Saline Township. Kapp's resignation has created a vacancy in the office. Anyone who is a resident of Saline Township may apply or get more information by contacting Clerk Judy Hartlieb at 618-654-6692 by Friday, July 20.
Church to host free movie night
Highland Hope UMC, 12846 Daiber Road in Highland, will have a free movie night for guests age 16 and older at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 21. The feature will be "Priceless," a 2016 romantic drama film about human trafficking that was inspired by true events.
In the movie, desperately in need of money and in hopes of regaining custody of his daughter, James (Joel Smallbone) embarks on a cross-country delivery for cash — no questions asked. When he discovers that he is delivering two young women, the questions in his mind begin haunting him mercilessly. When James finds himself falling for one of the women, he becomes an unlikely hero and must fight to save the innocence and lives of both of the ladies.
HHS to have softball camp
The Highland High School softball team will have a camp for younger players wanting to learn the finer points of pitching and catching.
The camp will take place at the HHS softball fields July 16-18. Cost is $25.
The camp will be divided into two age groups, with players entering first to fifth grades having camp from 10 to 10:45 each day, and students entering sixth through ninth grades having camp from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.
For more information, email Deanne Voegele at dvoegele@hotmail.com.
Historical Society to meet
The next general membership meeting of the Highland Historical Society will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 11 at the Latzer Homestead, 1464 Old Trenton Road, south of Highland. The speaker will be Shirley Diaber, curator of the Marine Historical Society, who will tell the group about the new Veterans’ Memorial in Marine for soldiers from the Civil War to the present. The monument involves three stones, two on the outside for those who died in service to their country, and a center stone with an eagle and the symbols of the five branches of military service. The monument was placed in the Village of Marine Park on June 12.
Food Pantry Garden to host Mazzio's night
The Highland Food Pantry Garden will be hosting a Mazzio's fundraiser night from 5 to 9 p.m. on July 30. This is the only fundraiser for the garden each year and supports its mission to donate fresh produce to the Highland Food Pantry.
Community Foundation grant application deadline is July 15
The Highland Area Community Foundation is currently seeking applicants for its 2018 grant awards. Grants are given for not-for-profit purposes and to individuals, organizations, or groups that provide community services within the Highland Community Unit School District and in St. Jacob and Marine townships.
Since its beginning in 1996, the HACP grant program has come a long way. In its first year, three grants were awarded totaling $1,500, and in 2017, 53 grants were awarded totaling $61,569. In the last 22 years, a total of $919,939 has been awarded in grants to not-for-profit organizations or groups to benefit the Highland area community.
HACF seeks to make grant awards in response to current and emerging needs or gaps of needed services and to strengthen volunteer participation and citizen involvement in community concerns.
"We encourage various not-for-profit organizations with projects that will better our community or quality of life to apply,” said Mark Rosen, HACF board president. “That’s what these funds are for.”
Grant applications may be obtained at Highland Area Community Foundation office at 12116 Main St. in Highland, by calling 618-654-4727, emailing info@hacf.org, or from on foundation’s website, hacf.org. Specific criteria are listed on the grant application form. Deadline for submittal is July 15.
Grant awards will be given at the Grants Banquet October 9, 2018 which will be sponsored by TheBANK of Edwardsville again this year.
The Highland Area Community Foundation is funded through the generous contributions of many who want to make a difference in the lives of others. Donations may be made to any of the foundation’s various funds, or you may become a sustaining member at any time throughout the year. By becoming a sustaining member of the foundation, your contribution goes directly to grants. A complete listing of these funds is available on the website or by calling 618-654-4727.
Senior Menu
Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, July 16: Sliced roast turkey, baked sweet potato, Brussels sprouts, fruit crumble.
Tuesday, July 17: Fiesta hamburger steak, roasted redskin potatoes, confetti corn, frosted gelatin poke cake.
Wednesday, July 18: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian vegetables, tossed salad with dressing, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
Thursday, July 19: Beef tips in gravy, buttered rotini pasta, broccoli, angel food cake with fruit.
Friday, July 20: Barbecue pork chop, baked beans, potato salad, peaches with whipped topping.
