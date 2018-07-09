Highland Relay for Life has new location this year

This year's Highland’s Relay for Life will be Saturday, July 14 at Hope United Methodist Church, 12846 Daiber Road in Highland, and will be a night of celebration and remembering.
Relay for Life is a community event to raise money for the American Cancer Society, celebrate the lives of those who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise awareness of cancer and ways to try to prevent the disease.
This year’s event kicks off with a dinner to celebrate with survivors and their caregivers. The community is invited to attend. To register for the dinner, call Kathy Walker at 618-520-9513. Survivors and their caregivers are guests that night; donations will be accepted from others attending to help defray the cost of the meal. Doors open at 5 p.m., and dinner begins at 6 p.m.
The Luminaria Ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. This is an inspiring and meaningful ceremony to honor survivors and caregivers and to remember those who have lost their battle with cancer. Luminaria can be purchased from any Relay team or by calling Emily McDowell at 618-830-9610, or on site at the event up until 6 pm. Luminaria bags are $10 each.
Joy Krouper and the entire Relay Committee invite the community to come out and show its support for Relay — eat dinner, purchase luminaria, and celebrate survivors.
For more information, call Krouper at 618-977-8380 or Keith Henss at 618-578-1656.
Relay Schedule
5 p.m. Doors Open
5 to 6 p.m. Luminaria sales at the Luminaria Table
6 p.m. Dinner
7 p.m. Opening Ceremony - Pastor Will VerDuin, emcee
- Presentation of Colors - Highland VFW/American Legion
- National Anthem - Haylie Gombos
- Welcome - Mayor Joe Michaelis
- Introduction of Steering Committee - Joy Krouper
- Sponsor recognition
- Special remarks by Pastor Will VerDuin
- Recognition of survivors
- Survivor/Caregiver Lap
7:30 p.m. Luminaria Ceremony
- Remarks by Family of Abby Schrage
- Reading of names of those honored and/or remembered - Will VerDuin
8 p.m. Close with silent lap by all
