Highland News Briefs: Hospital to host ‘Summer Nutrition Series’

Hospital to host ‘Summer Nutrition Series’
Brooke Lipe, registered and licensed dietitian, will be the new instructor for the Summer Nutrition Series at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland.
Lipe graduated from Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau in 2002 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Food and Nutrition. She then completed a dietetic internship in Augusta, Georgia. She began her career at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland in May as the outpatient dietitian. She has been a dietitian for 14 years and enjoys encouraging people to live their best life through nutrition.
The following dates and topics are scheduled for the Summer Nutrition Series at St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland:
- July 24: Tips and Tricks for Healthy Eating on the Go.
- July 31: Kids in the Kitchen - Cooking demonstration of easy kid-friendly recipes to make at home with help from your kids.
- Aug. 7: Back in the Groove - Quick meal ideas, meal preparation, and easy lunch and snacks for school.
- Aug. 14: Making the Most of Summer Produce - Recipe ideas and storage.
This series of four classes will be held in the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Friends Café from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
To register or to obtain more information about the Summer Nutrition Series, contact Lipe at 618-651-2743 or brooke.lipe@hshs.org.
KC Hall will host health screenings
Residents living in and around Highland can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.
The Knights of Columbus Council 1580, located at 12454 Illinois 143 in Highland, will hold this community event on Tuesday, Aug. 7.
Screenings can check for:
- the level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
- HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
- diabetes risk
- density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
- kidney and thyroid function, and more.
Screenings are accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.
Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-800-640-6307 to receive $10 off of a package priced at $129 or more. You may also visit our website at lifelinescreening.com/community-partners. Pre-registration is required.
Senior Menu
Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, July 23: Country style ribs, baked potato casserole, green beans, peach pound cake.
Tuesday, July 24: Roasted chicken, creamy risotto, peas and carrots, Mandarin oranges and pineapple.
Wednesday, July 25: Beef stroganoff over noodles, steamed broccoli, tossed salad with dressing, cheesecake.
Thursday, July 26: Resident’s choice.
Friday, July 27: Meatloaf, homemade, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussels sprouts, pineapple upside down cake.
Comments