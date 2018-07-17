Around the Area: St. Jacob Homecoming is this weekend

St. Jacob
Homecoming is this weekend
The annual St. Jacob Homecoming is set for July 19-21. There will be music, bingo, rides, games, raffles, food and more.
Thursday is Family Night. Brings the kids from 5 to 9 p.m. and enjoy the rides and game. You can purchase two ride tickets for the price of one. There will not be any alcohol sales on Thursday.
Rides will run from 5 to 11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Advance ride tickets are available at St. Jacob Village Hall through 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18 and are 24 tickets for $20. Box office ride tickets during the homecoming are $1.25 each, or 22 tickets for $22. Rides require two or three tickets each.
There will be parades on both Friday and Saturday evenings. The parade on Friday starts at 7 p.m., and on Saturday, it will step off at 6:30 p.m. The parade theme is “Childhood Memories.” Floats will feature a favorite childhood game, movie, sport, song, activity, etc. Participation for judging contest must be related to theme. First place in the parade will received $300; second place, $200; and third place. $100.
The band Friday night is “Blacktop Boulevard,” and on Saturday night, “Johnny Rock-itt & The Double Wide Symphony” will play. Both bands will play from 8 p.m. to midnight.
There will also be a bags tournament on Saturday, starting at 10:30 a.m. Entry for a two-person team is $40. There’s a limit of 24 teams. All equipment will be provided. Beer, soda, water and a limited food menu will be available during the tournament. Call 618-644-5666 or email stjacobhomecoming@hometel.com for more information on the tournament.
No outside coolers will be allowed on the homecoming grounds at any time.
Marine
Larry Mills Memorial Blood Drive is Saturday
The Larry Mills Memorial Blood Drive will be from 9 a.m. till noon on Saturday, July 21 at the Marine Masonic Lodge, 206 N. Humboldt St., Marine. Free breakfast will be provided to donors. This event is sponsored by the Marine Coin Company and the Marine Masons. Schedule an appointment online at bloodcenterimpact.org or call 618-887-2008.
Staunton
5K to be held in memory of Alhambra woman
The first annual Tori Carroll Memorial 5K/1-Mile Fun Run will be held at on Aug. 18.
The race will begin at 8 a.m. at Ageless, 1505 Illinois 4 in Staunton. The event will be held rain or shine. The cost of registration is $25. Forms will be available at Ageless-Staunton.
All proceeds benefit the Staunton Education Foundation Fund.
Carroll, of Alhambra, a 2015 Staunton High School graduate, was critically injured when a semitrailer driven by a 53-year-old Colorado man crashed into seven vehicles on I-55 on Nov. 21, 2017. She died nine days later. He was 20 years old. Carroll was a passenger in a vehicle with sisters Hailey and Madisen Bertels, who also died in the crash.
Edwardsville
Madison County Emergency Management Agency ‘CERT’ class
The Madison County Emergency Management Agency will be offering a free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) class to members of the public ages 16 and older. The three-day long class will be held at the Lewis and Clark AO Nelson campus in Edwardsville. The class will run from Tuesday, July 31-Thursday, Aug. 2, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., daily.
The course will consist of classroom instruction and practice exercises as participants learn new skills. Students will be doing first aid, search and rescue, using a fire extinguisher and other hands-on work. The class is free and all materials and supplies for the class will be furnished at no cost to the participants. All participants will also receive a backpack with first aid and emergency response supplies.
More information about the nation-wide CERT program can be found on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) website at the following address: fema.gov/community-emergency-response-teams.
Email class instructor Andy McKellar at cert@co.madison.il.us to reserve a seat for the class or ask any additional questions.
The Madison County EMA identifies hazards and vulnerabilities within the corporate limits of Madison County and provides coordination to effectively prepare for, respond to, and recover from all natural and man made emergencies and disasters regardless of size, or complexity. The agency will take appropriate action in accordance with established emergency operational plans to mitigate any harm to the citizens or property in Madison County.
Troy
Churches to hold VBS
St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy will have “Splash Canyon” vacation Bible school July 23-27, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each night. VBS is open to all children entering pre-K through fifth grade this fall. Many volunteers are needed. There is no cost for the VBS. Fees are covered from the annual Family Trivia Night hosted by the church youth croup.
Troy United Methodist Church is hosting its vacation Bible school July 30 to Aug. 3. The event will be from 9 to 11 a.m. each day. If you have any questions, call the church at 618-344-3151.
