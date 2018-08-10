Construction is finished at the Walnut and 6th Street railroad crossing

Construction on the CSX Transportation railroad crossing on Walnut and 6th Streets is now complete.
For the last two days the road has been closed so improvements could be made to the dual-track railroad crossing. Drivers can now pass through the area without taking a detour.
The city has received complaints about the damaged crossing for about one year due to large potholes that formed in the degraded road surface, according to City Manager Mark Latham. The city was prevented from making any improvements because the crossing is the property of the railroad.
