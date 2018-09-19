Ettling-Gilbert Engagement

Molly Etling and Dakota Gilbert
Molly is the daughter of Jim and Pat Etling of Freeburg. She is a 2010 graduate of Freeburg Community High School, a 2014 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with Bachelor of Science in molecular and cellular biology, and a 2018 graduate of Southern Illinois University School of Medicine with a medical doctorate. She is a resident family physician with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Ind.
Dakota is the son of Steve and Becky Gilbert of Pocahontas. He is a 2010 graduate of Highland High School, a 2014 graduate of the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry, and a 2018 graduate of Southern Illinois University School of Medicine with a medical doctorate. He is a resident family physician at Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Ind.
The couple resides in Yortown, Ind. They are planning a June 2019 wedding in St. Charles, Mo.
