Highland events and meetings

Wednesday, Sept. 26:
Hard Road Theatre seeking Director applications — Now through Wednesday, Nov. 1. Online application found under the “Seeking Directors for 2019-2020” entry at www.hardroad.org. All submissions reviewed and vetted. No payment or stipend for directors.
Highland High School Homecoming Parade — 6 p.m. Highland. Parade route starts on Lindenthal at the elementary school, west to Washington St., north crossing Broadway and around the square, ending at Laurel. Pep rally at the square following the parade. 618-781-7809.
Wine Tasting Event — 6 to 9 p.m. Bin 51 Wine and Spirits, 118 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets: $10. Fundraiser to benefit Friends of Valley View Cemetery. facebook.com/events/230575010947339/
Wednesday, Sept. 26 & Thursday, Sept. 27:
Kaskaskia College Cheerleading Tryouts — 6 to 8 p.m. both days. Kaskaskia College gymnasium, 27210 College Road, Centralia. All athletes participating must bring an up-to-date physical form and insurance forms. For more information: 618-322-5047 or 618-545-3372.
Thursday, Sept. 27:
Fall Community Expo — 5 to 7:30 p.m. Triad High School, 703 US-40, Troy. Entertainment, face painting, caricatures, mini golf and more. Free and open to the public. 618-667-8769 or troycoc.com
Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
Highland Garden Club meeting — 7 p.m. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Program: Hardscape in Your Landscape by Beth and Karl Fiedler of K&B Creative Allscapes. Guests are welcome.
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Madison County Child Advocacy Center, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Celebrating CAC’s 15th anniversary. 618-296-5398 or facebook.com/madcocac
Carlyle Courthouse Square Farmers’ Market — 4 to 7 p.m. 8th Street between Franklin and Fairfax streets, east side of Courthouse Square, Carlyle. Includes homemade soap and wine, baked goods, eggs. carlylelake.com
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 3 to 7 p.m. YMCA, 7348 Goshen Road, Edwardsville. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Friday, Sept. 28:
Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
Saturday, Sept. 29:
Giant Yard Sale — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Collinsville Area Recreation District Activity Center, 10 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Free admission.
Oktoberfest — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Edwardsville City Park, 101 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville. Local food vendors, a rock climbing wall, escape room, numerous varieties of beer. Live music. 618-655-0337.
Steps for Life Walk/Run — 7 to 10 a.m. Highland Square, 901 Main St., Highland. Registration: 7 a.m. Run starts 8:05 a.m. Sponsored by Relevant Pregnancy Options Center. 618-363-5634 or supportrelevant.org
Sunday, Sept. 30:
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 1 to 4 p.m. American Legion Post 708, 104 North Main St., Troy. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
St. Bernard Parish Wurstmarkt — 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. St. Bernard Parish Center, 206 N. Broadway, Albers. Mass 10 a.m. Dinner served 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Whole hog pork sausage and roast beef. Basket raffle. Cost: $11 adults, $6 children ages 6-12, under six free.
Monday, Oct. 1:
Just Older Youth Singers Rehearsal — 1:30 p.m. First Baptist Church, 2709 Poplar St., Highland. Sandwich and salad luncheon at noon. Rehearsals for the Christmas Concert. Open to anyone age 55 and older. 618-654-4145.
12th Annual Red Cross Blood Drive in Memory of Caleb Nehring — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Bristol Elementary, 20 Gray Ave., Webster Groves. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Tuesday, Oct. 2:
$2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘The Wizard of Oz’ — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime.
Library Board Meeting — 7:30 p.m. Charles Gravius Memorial Library, 202 E. Silver St., Marine. facebook.com/marineillibrary
Instrumental Concert — 7:30 p.m. Jane Knight Auditorium, Centralia. Kaskaskia College Music Department present the first concert of the 2018-2019 season featuring the KC Concert and Jazz Bands under the direction of Professor Cliff Jourdan. Free and open to the public.
Friday, Oct. 5:
Friends+Wine+Food=Fun at Poppy’s — 4 to 7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Wine tasting and appetizers. No reservations needed. Cost: $10.
Music Trivia — 6 to 9 p.m. St. Jacob Activity Center, 108 N. Douglas St., St. Jacob. Music trivia by Big Papa G. Trivia starts at 6:30 p.m. Cost: $160 per table or $25 per player. Proceeds will go to scholarships for students in the Troy, Maryville, St. Jacob and Marine areas. troycoc.com
Monday, Oct. 8 through Monday, Dec. 10
Certified Nurse Assistant Classes — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Dec. 10. Kaskaskia College Vandalia Campus, 2310 W. Fillmore St., Vandalia. Mandatory orientation 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2 at the KC Main Campus Nursing Building, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Registration number: NAST160 VA88D.
Monday, Oct. 8 through Wednesday, Dec. 12
Certified Nurse Assistant Classes — 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Dec. 12. Kaskaskia College, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Mandatory orientation 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2. In the KC Main Campus Nursing Building. Registration number: NAST160 MC88D.
Monday, Oct. 15:
‘Queen Bees’ class — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Kaskaskia College Vandalia Center, 2310 W. Fillmore St., Vandalia. Cost: $17. Live course will be shown simultaneously at the Greenville, Nashville, Salem and Trenton Education Centers. Pre-registration required. To register: 618-545-3255.
Saturday, Oct. 20:
6th Annual Run for Rescues 5K/1 Mile Mutt Strut — 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey. Online registration online through midnight, Oct. 19. Late registration available on race day. facebook.com/RunForRescue5K
