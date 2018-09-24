Highland events and meetings

The Beet Box, supported primarily by the Goshen Market Foundation, as well as numerous community partners, has officially hit the road to offer affordable fresh vegetables to individuals who live in areas considered food deserts, where grocery stores are not available within a one-mile radius. Learn more at facebook.com/goshenmktfoundation or at GoshenMarketFoundation.org Pictured left to right: Smiling from the Beet Box Mobile Farmers Market are Southern Illinois University Edwardsville senior Sophia Bodenbach, Goshen Market Manager Tara Eberlin Pohlman, and Goshen Market Foundation President and SIUE Associate Professor Jessica Despain Provided